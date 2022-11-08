A man from Guernsey has been crowned the King of Tanzania to reward his charity efforts.

Allister Carey was given the honorary title after working in African countries for 10 years with the Eleanor Foundation.

Allister set up the charity a decade ago following the death of his daughter Ellie after a cycling crash in London.

In the 10 years since the charity began it has now sent nearly 4,000 bicycles to Africa for people to use.

The bikes are seen as a lifeline for many of those living in Africa.

The bikes have been given a second life in Tanzania Credit: ITV Channel

Allister said: "I meet lots of school kids who have to walk for three hours or so to school and a bike can cut that down by 75%.

"It also helps keep girls safe so they're not being harassed by people on the roads.

"You can carry 100 litres of water on a bike, a human can only carry 20."

As well as classic bicycles, the next delivery will also include 100 EVie bikes.

The repurposed bikes will be sent to Africa Credit: ITV Channel

The bikes are no longer fit for electric use, so have had the batteries removed so they can be used by families in Tanzania.

Barrie Duerden, from EVie said: "We wanted to recycle as best we could and because we don't value them, there's not much value in them we thought we'd donate to charity.

"We know Allister and the Eleanor Foundation, so we spoke to Allister and he was very keen to receive the donation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...