A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman over the space of a year in Jersey.

The assaults took place during a 12-month period, starting in October 2019.

Following a "complex" investigation, Mark Bartlett, 29, was arrested in August 2021 and charged in March this year.

Bartlett pleaded guilty to two counts of grave and criminal assault at Jersey's Royal Court on Monday, 7 November.

Police have praised the bravery and determination of the victim following the conviction of her attacker.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Denis McGee said: “The victim in this case should be commended for her bravery and determination in seeing this through to the end.

"We want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are in a position to offer them support and guidance.”

Bartlett will now be sentenced at a later date.