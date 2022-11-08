The family of a Jersey teenager who took her own life earlier this year say "there's no more closure" as the inquest into her death concludes.

Kezia Mason was 14-years-old when she died in March 2022. Relief coroner, Cyril Whelan, confirmed cause of death as suicide.

The inquest heard that the afternoon before Kezia had been on her way back from a theatre rehearsal.

The family friend who dropped her off said there was nothing remarkable in the conversation - nothing out of the ordinary.

It was said that Kezia made the family friend and his daughter laugh in the car before they dropped her off home.

The morning she was found, her dad had sent her an alert through their home alarm system telling her to wake up.

He went to walk the dog, came back and she still wasn't up, so he went into her bedroom where he found her.

The ambulance service was called and Kezia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said that Kezia did have known anxiety and depression, and she did have marks on her arm, consistent with self harm.

Kezia's parents had tried to get her to see her GP to receive support, but Kezia didn't want to go.

Following her death, Kezia's family have publicly called for mental health to be taught in schools.

Kezia's brother, Ben Mason, also raised more than £100,000 to help support teenage mental health charities, and was awarded the inaugural Gary Burgess Award at the Pride of Jersey awards in August for it.

The award acknowledges islanders who stand out as beacons for the community and bring people together in times of adversity.

A charity run also took place in Kezia's name, raising a further £20,000 for charity.

Now, family and friends hope to make 'Run For Kezia' an annual event to continue fundraising efforts.

Speaking to ITV News following the conclusion of the inquest, Rob and Ester Mason said: "The fundraising efforts tell a wider story about how widespread the problem of teenage mental health is in Jersey, and if it can happen to us - a nice, normal, stable family - it goes to show it can happen to anybody."

Help and support

Around one in four people will experience a mental health problem each year, according to the charity Mind.

If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help.

