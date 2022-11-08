A senior nurse in Guernsey has been awarded the Queen's Nurse title.

Kate Corcoran was given the prestigious title by The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Kate is a Senior Health Educator at SHARE (Sexual Health and Relationship Education) and she received the award for her commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Nurses who hold the title can attend workshops, access specialist bursaries and benefit from a shared professional identity.

The title of Queen’s Nurse is open to registered nurses with more than five years’ experience working in the community.

After receiving the title, Kate said: "I am delighted to have been given the title of Queen’s Nurse; it is a real honour.

"The title recognises my continuing commitment to improving standards of care in the community and to learning and leadership.

"I am thrilled as it shines a light on SHARE and the work we do as a team for the young people of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people who support our work."

