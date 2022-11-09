A donkey at a petting zoo in Jersey has died due to the stress of fireworks, according to her owners.

Mary was described as a healthy, bright young animal, but she suffered a suspected heart attack over the weekend.

Her death came as a shock to those looking after her.

Steph Forster, from Finni's Ark said: "It was very emotional.

"She'd only been checked on an hour before, and she seemed fine, so there was no sort of concern. It was a massive shock to everyone here.

"She was very much loved by everyone here, particularly children and very much part of all the sanctuary visits."

Mary and her donkey friend, Minnie. Credit: Finni's Ark

Finni's Ark, where she lived with her companion Minnie, wants people to consider nearby animals when holding displays and to notify as many people as possible so pet owners can prepare.

This opinion has been echoed by local vets.

Jenna Baker, a vet at the JSPCA said: "If it's a private display, I highly recommend notifying your neighbours and anyone in the vicinity, so if they do have pets they can take precautions and put those into place for the weekend.

"For a cat and for a dog as well, you can provide them with a nice den, somewhere nice and cosy and quiet for them to retreat to if they are scared.

"Give them some good enrichment, some good toys, some good chews - something to keep them occupied. And just stay with them in those situations."

Her death comes as a new petition has been launched in the island to ban fireworks that 'bang'.

More firework displays are expected this weekend in Jersey after bad weather caused displays to be postponed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...