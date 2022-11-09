Guernsey health practitioner made 'Queen's nurse'

A Guernsey nurse has been made a Queen's nurse by a community nursing charity. Kate Corcoran is a Senior Health Educator in Sexual Health and Relationship Education, and was nominated by her patients and managers.

She received the award for her commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Ms Corcoran described the title as 'an honour'.

She said: "I am thrilled as it shines a light on SHARE and the work we do as a team for the young people of the Bailiwick of Guernsey. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people who support our work."

Nurses who hold the title benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, and networking opportunities.

The title of Queen’s Nurse is open to registered nurses with more than five years’ experience working in the community. Managers and patients provide feedback about applicants, which is assessed along with their application.