Video report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

18- year-old Asa Tribe is one of the brightest young talents Jersey Cricket have produced.

The teenager burst onto the cricketing scene this summer with eye-catching T20 displays against USA and Namibia before scoring two half-centuries and a hundred as the island won a 50-over ICC tournament.

Perhaps unsurprisingly Asa has been cricket mad since a young age.

"My dad would always take me down to watch a few matches and there was probably a bit of beach cricket as well. I think everyone starts off with that! I was then playing Jersey Cricket from about nine or ten"

This summer's breakthrough has stunned many a bowler facing up to Tribe's brutal batting but they have not been the only ones surprised by his impressive performances.

"Honestly I shocked myself when I was batting well against Namibia. I got 70-odd runs off of about 50 balls and it was a bit of a lightbulb moment - it just clicked that I knew I could play at this level."

Asa fields as Jersey beat Guernsey in the 50-over inter-insular Credit: ITV Channel TV

The batsmen is currently studying at University in Wales and has already caught the eye of county side Glamorgan.

He looks set to play for their second team next season, but his long term targets are to make it into the first team.

"Making it pro and playing county cricket is the aim. I know I'll get a few opportunities playing against county second teams and if that goes well then I can progress and hopefully become a professional"

Tribe has already shown his prowess in Jersey colours, don't bet against seeing him in county cricket anytime soon.