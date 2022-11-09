Non-private patients wait over four months for routine MRI scans in Jersey

Non-private patients have to wait for 140 days on average to have a routine MRI scan in Jersey, figures obtained by ITV News can reveal.

On the other hand, private patients will usually access the procedure in less than 17 days.

This means non-private patients needing a routine inspection could be waiting eight times longer than private clients.

In total, there are 785 islanders awaiting an MRI scan currently.

16.72 days Private patients wait

140.63 days Non-private patients wait for routine scan

785 Patients awaiting an MRI scan

Nevertheless, waiting times have generally improved - private patients were waiting 21 days on average this time last year.

For non-private patients looking to have urgent procedures, they now have to wait two weeks whereas it took over a month last year.

However, non-private patients needing routine scans were waiting 127 days this time last year, which is nearly two weeks shorter than the aforementioned 140 days.