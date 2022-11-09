Two teenage boys have been arrested after a number of thefts from cars in Jersey.

The 14 and 15-year-old boys have now been released on bail.

It happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning (8 November).

Several cars in Minden Place car park in St Helier were tampered with and had items stolen from inside.

Police are asking anyone who had their car parked there overnight to check and see if anything is missing.

