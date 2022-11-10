Islanders with a passport due for renewal in 2023 are being warned to act now to avoid any travel disruption.

Jersey Customs and Immigration Service are encouraging passport holders to take advantage of the quieter winter period and apply now for any new passports required.

This will help to minimise disruption for any 2023 travel plans.

A customs spokesperson said in a statement: "The peak renewal period is between March and August, when application numbers usually double as Islanders prepare for their summer holidays.

"To avoid any disruptions when travelling abroad it is recommended that at least six months validity should be remaining on passports."

The average waiting time for return on a new standard passport is currently up to four weeks.