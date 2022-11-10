Play Brightcove video

Stewart Robson has more on the teenage star

Jersey football star Luke Harris will be going to the World Cup finals in Qatar this November.

Although the teen wasn't listed in the full Welsh squad released on Wednesday 9th, he has now been named as one of two travelling reserves.

It means if one of the players drop out before the first game, Luke enters the full squad.

His former coach, Paul Renton, believes he was destined for the world stage.

Former coach Paul Renton praised Luke's work ethic

Paul said: "He's always been a hard worker. He's got a great attitude and the World Cup, if it comes off, what a magnificent achievement."

"He comes from a good family. They just want the best for their son. Luke just wants to do the best for himself and his family.

"I don't think he's one to talk to the press, you don't see him saying a good deal. He just wants to concentrate on his football and be the best he could be."

The 17-year-old, who started his playing career at St Clement, has risen through the ranks at breakneck speed.

His starring performances for Fulham's under 23s impressed when he made his Premier League debut.

In February he scored a twelve-minute hat trick against Newcastle United for the under-23s - a standout moment from the talent. But attention now turns to the global arena - and whether he could be the player to breathe fire into the Dragons squad.

Wales kick off their campaign in Qatar against the USA on 21st November.