One of Guernsey's oldest buildings is celebrating it's 200 year anniversary.

The Market Buildings in St.Peter Port were first built in 1822, making this year a big landmark for the historic building.

To celebrate, there will be a number of projects and an exhibition for islanders and school children.

An art competition for GCSE and A level students where pupils can create artwork of what they think the market could look like in 200 years is ongoing.

The deadline for art entries is Friday 25th November.

The second school project is aimed at primary schools who have been asked to contribute one item to a time capsule, which will be placed in the tunnels under the Market building.

There will also be an exhibition in the George Crossan Gallery, which will chart the history of the infamous market buildings between 1822 and 2022.

Members of the public are being invited to contribute photographs or artwork of the market buildings which could feature in the final exhibition.

Sonia Taylor - director of Bailiwick Estates, who are managing agents of the buildings - says: "This is a great opportunity for islanders to share their memories and their family's history of the market buildings over the last 200 years.

"The Market Buildings have stood strong for so many years. We want to celebrate its rich history, allow people to reminisce but also look forward to what the future could bring."