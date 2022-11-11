Channel Islands to hold two-minute silence

A two minute silence will be held at 11am across the Channel Islands this Friday 11 November to mark Armistice Day.

It commemorates the end of the First World War and remembers those who have died in conflict.

A short service will take place in Jersey, which politician and dignitaries will attend.

This includes the Chief Minister, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Bailiff.

Members of the public are also invited to gather and pay their respects.

Later on Friday, Falkland veterans will meet at the Cenotaph to present commemorative benches that have been produced for the 40th anniversary of Falkland Islands independence.

Money for the benches was fundraised by the veterans themselves.

The ceremony will be attended by a number of local veterans, as well as the Dean of Jersey and Vice Admiral.

On Saturday, there will be a 100 year Celebration Service at 8pm in St. Thomas Church for the Jersey Branch of the Royal British Legion.

The following day, the island's Remembrance Sunday Service will at the Cenotaph at 11am.

Anyone attending should arrive at 10:30am.

The Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq said "There are a number of occasions over the coming days where we will have the opportunity to gather together and remember those who gave their lives in the service of their country.

"2022 has been a momentous year where we have seen Jersey-based regular and reserve soldiers and Jersey Veterans come out in numbers to support important events.

"This is our opportunity to show our respect for them and those that went before them.”