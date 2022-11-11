Condor Ferries is laying on extra sailings between the Channel Islands and Poole after the Commodore Clipper had to undergo 'essential repairs'.

Divers inspecting the ship found an onboard seal had been damaged after 'ingesting debris'.

It comes after the company's other freight vessel, the Commodore Goodwill, was damaged while being repaired in a Spanish dry dock, causing disruption over the October half-term holidays.

The Condor Voyager - one of the company's fast ferries - will operate extra sailings between Jersey, Guernsey and Poole on Monday 14 and Thursday 17 November to transport passengers.

The Goodwill, the recently chartered MV Midas, will take on the Clipper's freight cargo while repairs are carried out. The Clipper is due to return to service on Sunday 20 November.

Condor's CEO, John Napton, said while the situation was frustrating, the company is working to minimise any disruption:

"This is clearly unfortunate, however, we will do everything possible to limit the impact of this unexpected situation and recognise the inconvenience this may cause.

"Over the next few days, we will be proactively contacting passengers booked to travel on Clipper and transferring them to alternative sailings and our freight teams will be busy with customers."