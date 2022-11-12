Play Brightcove video

Jersey Special Gym Club fears it could close permanently, if a new home for its training sessions is not found quickly.

The club has been looking for a permanent home for several years but nowhere has been found, leaving its future in doubt.

The organisation is dedicated to training young people with learning disabilities and has produced national and global gymnastic champions.

After using facilities at Greenfields, a secure children's home near St Helier, for 15 years, the Special Gym Club was forced to move from the shared space in July.

The decision was made following a second improvement notice issued by the Jersey Care Commission to Greenfields in March 2022. It stated that the premises should not be used for activities unless they are related to the secure unit:

"Young people at this home are often unable to use the sports hall facilities as these are used by a club unconnected with this service. The sports hall must be available to these young people at all times, and it should have appropriate equipment to enable them to take part in fitness activities."

The Special Gymnastics Club was made to leave the premises and remove all equipment from the site by 5 July 2022.

Athletes at the club have won many awards. Credit: Jersey Special Gym Club

Delays finding a new and permanent home for the club has left athletes feeling hurt and angry.

Gymnast Alex Wheatley told ITV News the club made her feel "happy" and that she was "enjoying her time there".

"It made me feel hurt and angry, because it is so not fair."

Alex's mother, Sandra, said the club means a lot to everyone involved with it.

"It is such a wonderful little club. Everybody knows how I feel about it and I just hope they find something for us very, very soon. Because the longer it goes on, the more likely that it will close, and it is getting towards that now.

"We will keep our fingers crossed."

ITV News understands that two permanent sites have potentially been earmarked but the government would not confirm where.

Head Coach, Nicola Kirkland, has been involved with the club for 16 years and says it is "absolutely devastating" that the club is without a home, and a solution is needed fast.

"I was involved the first time when we had to move from Mont a L'abbe School and that took us 18 months to find another venue and we almost closed that time.

"So the fact that we have actually lost a venue and haven't had anywhere to go to, we really do not want to have the thought of closing again. It can't happen."

Despite not being run by the government, it is the minister in charge of sport who is being urged to find a way forward.

"It is likely we need to look at a temporary solution first," said Deputy Lucy Stephenson.

"I am very aware the club needs something, not yesterday, they needed something two months ago basically. So we want to get the club somewhere as soon as possible."

The club is holding out for an answer as its athlete's futures remain unknown.

