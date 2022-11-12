Alderney elections cancelled after only four nominations for five positions

Elections that were due to take place in Alderney at the end of November have been cancelled, because not enough nominations were submitted.

Only four people were nominated for five seats, meaning that one seat has been left unfilled.

Those nominated have automatically been elected as Members of the States of Alderney until the 31 December 2026.

Bill Abel, Steve Roberts, Nigel Vooght and Bruce Woodhead will take the seats after they were each nominated by a proposer, and a seconder.

Section 30 of the Government of Alderney Law, 2004, states that when the number of candidates is not greater than the number of vacancies then an election will not take place.

Taking to social media, Alderney States Member Alex Snowdon said: "Democracy is slipping away. We need more younger people to come forward and bring new ideas and energy to the SOA.

"We used to get 12-14 members of the public stand for 5 seats, recent years has seen this drop..."