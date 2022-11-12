Top politicians from across the British Isles have gathered in Blackpool for this year's British-Irish Council Summit.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, and the Chief Ministers of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man - Kristina Moore, Peter Ferbrache and Alfred Cannan - were among the delegates to take part in this year's conference.

No one from Northern Ireland's government attended because of the dispute over power-sharing arrangements at Stormont.

The 38th British-Irish Council Summit took place in Blackpool Credit: PA

The event was hosted by the UK's International Relations Minister, Michael Gove, and focused on the theme of sustainable growth and regeneration.

The delegates discussed issues like the cost-of-living and energy crises, labour and housing shortages, climate change and the ongoing difficulties caused by the UK's Brexit agreement with the EU - including the Northern Ireland protocol.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon and Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore Credit: PA

Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Moore, said: “We are focused on facilitating sustainable growth by ensuring our key sources of emissions – transport and buildings – are minimised.

"It was insightful to hear how other member jurisdictions are tackling what is a shared challenge, and how Jersey can learn from their successes moving forward with a focus on resilience we remain committed to making Jersey a welcoming community for all."

Deputy Peter Ferbrache and the Isle of Man's Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan Credit: PA

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, who chairs Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee, said: "It was interesting to see how the region around Blackpool is dealing with energy resilience and to discuss with the Council the enthusiasm of leaders to look at strategic opportunities throughout these islands for the development of renewables.

"I look forward to the BIC forum continuing to develop and evolve as the political relationships between its Member Administrations continue to adapt, and I am certain that it will remain an invaluable forum for Guernsey to be a part of."

The next British-Irish Council Summit is due to be hosted in Jersey.