Jadzia Samuel has been to meet the thrifty chef.

A mother from Jersey has founded a Facebook page to share her favourite budget-friendly recipes, using cupboard staples.

Hannah Fitzgerald started the group to help families find low-cost meals and says "it's more to help other people, rather than myself, if I can help other people to have a lower cost meal then I'm happy".

“A lot of people don’t have time these days, because they come in from work, they have a short period of time to cook and put their children to bed,” she said.

“A lot of recipes I do include the children, because I think cooking should be inclusive.”

Hannah shared her top tips for saving pennies in supermarkets:

Plan your meals in advance

Shop seasonal ingredients

When possible shop around in different supermarkets for the best deals

Work with what you have in your cupboards

Don’t buy items on offer which you are not likely to use

More than a thousand people have joined the group to learn how to save money - one of those is Anita Bushwell. "I do budget, and it's good to then be able to buy food within that budget. I made pasta with leftover tomatoes that I'd got to make a salad and everything that I put in it was all stuff I had in the fridge anyway, so it was all leftovers."

The cost of food in Jersey has increased by around 10% since June 2022 with inflation in the island hitting a 30 year high.

The jump in inflation reflects the rising cost of living which continues to affect islanders, with energy and water bills both set to jump up in January.

Hannah hopes her Facebook group will help people across Jersey make wholesome meals while saving their hard-earned cash.

