Katya Fowler has this reflection of the day.

People across the Channel Islands marked Remembrance Sunday by attending church services and laying wreaths to pay their respects to those who died in conflict.

In Jersey, a Remembrance service took place at the Cenotaph

Chelsea Pensioners gather with ex-servicemen to remember the island's veterans at the Cenotaph in St Helier. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph as people paid their respects to fallen soldiers. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Many young people attended Jersey's service, including the island's sea cadets. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In Guernsey, islanders gathered at the Smith Street War Memorial to pay their respects

People bowed their heads during the minute's silence. Credit: ITV Channel TV

A bugle played The Last Post whilst islanders listened in silence. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Wooden crosses were placed across the Islands, each with the name of a fallen soldier to remember them. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In Alderney, a service was held at St Anne's Church to mark Remembrance Day

Alderney's president, William Tate, laid a wreath at the foot of the war memorial. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Many islanders attended the church service to mark Remembrance Day. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In Sark, people attended a service at St Peter's Church

The flag of Sark was raised alongside the flag of the United Kingdom as islanders laid wreaths. Credit: ITV Channel TV