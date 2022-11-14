Islanders blast 'dangerous' bump installed at bottom of St Saviour's Hill

A bump in the road installed at the bottom of St Saviour's Hill in Jersey has been criticised by some islanders, who say it was "dangerous" without enough signage in place.

It is located at the bottom of the hill near the entrance to the Le Geyt estate.

The parish's Community Police Officer says it is covering a hole that was dug to lay some cables. However, it is unclear how long it will be in place.

People online have called it "extremely dangerous for cyclists"

There were also complaints that it was not properly signposted, but new warnings have now been put in place.