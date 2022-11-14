Play Brightcove video

Katya Fowler has this report.

Jersey farmers are calling for schemes to make the industry more accessible amid warnings it could eventually "die off" on the island.

Figures show that farmers in the UK received four times more in government subsidies in 2021 than their Jersey counterparts.

This comes as the number of dairy herds in the island has fallen from 50 to less than 15 in just over 20 years.

A young dairy farmer from Jersey, Becky Houzé, warns that if more people aren't helped into the industry, it will "die off."

"It's very hard financially to get your first foot into the door," she added.

A fourth generation dairy farmer, she understands that farming can be inaccessible to those starting off as it is an "incredible investment."

These sentiments were echoed by the Economic Development Minister, Kirsten Morel, who admitted there are "all sorts of massive barriers to just getting into the industry."

To help the situation, the government has pledged three millions pounds of support for 2023.

