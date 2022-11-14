Jersey batsman Jonty Jenner was spotted celebrating in the stands with a former teammate after England beat Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Jenner played with England's Phil Salt at the Sussex Academy when they were teenagers.

He was one of the friends embraced by Salt after the match finished.

Jenner was part of Jersey's successful ICC Challenge B campaign during the summer.

Winning their group means they have a chance of playing at the Cricket World Cup in India next year.

The team will next play in a qualifier play-off where they will face the bottom four finishers of Cricket World Cup League Two and the winner of the other Challenge League group.

