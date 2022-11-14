A man in his 30s had to be taken to hospital in Jersey in the early hours of the morning, after allegedly being knocked down in a hit-and-run.

Jersey Police say the collision happened on the St Clement's Coast Road near Greve D'Azette, between the White Horse Pub and the Victor Hugo Apartments.

Authorities were first notified of an incident just after midnight - it is believed a dark maroon vehicle hit a man in his 30s, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was taken to A&E in an ambulance but recorded no injuries.

The driver is thought to have stopped momentarily afterwards, before driving off in the direction of St Helier.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.