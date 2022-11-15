Jersey's bird owners are being urged to remain vigilant following the deaths of 15 greylag geese in the north-west of the island.

It has been revealed that the birds died over the past month from avian influenza (bird flu) after the disease was found in a flock in St Ouen's Bay.

The discovery has prompted the Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer to write to bird keepers to remind them of good biosecurity measures and to separate poultry from wild bird whenever possible.

England recently brought in a national bird housing order on 7 November following a rise in cases.

This is not currently mandatory in Jersey.

Dr Caroline Terburgh said: "We know avian influenza is still circulating in our wild birds, and keepers must take precautions to prevent their flocks coming into contact with them.

"While we're not making it compulsory to house birds in Jersey, we're asking all keepers to do what they can to ensure as much separation as possible from wild birds.

"Good biosecurity is also vital to help stop any outbreaks or spread, so please use foot dips at entrances and exits, and clear up any spilled feed.

"This disease kills and can wipe out large flocks overnight, and we know it's here with us in Jersey."

Islanders who come across wild birds that have died suddenly and without an obvious explanation can be reported to the Natural Environment team via a new online form here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...