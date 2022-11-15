Blog: Shireen explains the islands' unsettled autumn weather

As we head into the middle of November and experience the unsettled conditions that are indicative of autumn, we have had a run of very mild weather, with a southerly airflow for a long period of time drawing in warmer air from the continent.

Our minimum night-time temperatures are still in double digits, for the next few days at least, though with strong winds forecast this week, it will feel cooler.

October was undoubtedly a mild month in the Channel Islands - it equalled the record in Jersey and it was the fifth mildest ever in Guernsey.

Both islands were drier and sunnier than average, continuing the trend seen through much of 2022.

The average sea temperature during the month was 17°C, the highest ever recorded in Jersey.

It will be interesting to see how the last few weeks of November and autumn shape up compared to previous years.

It is expected the weather will continue to be drier and sunnier than usual.

However, there is some rain forecast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are unlikely to dip into single digits for at least another few weeks, although it might feel colder if the strong winds continue.