Guernsey-born defender Maya Le Tissier made her international debut for England as the Lionesses drew against 10-woman Norway in Spain.

The 20-year-old right-back was selected as part of Serena Wiegman's squad after impressing the manager in displays for her club, Manchester United.

Le Tissier's appearance was a shining moment in a rather disappointing night for England who for the last 20 minutes of the game played against 10-women after Anja Sønstevold was sent off.

Rachel Daly put England in front before Maanum equalised with 10 minutes to go.

Debutant Le Tissier made some important contributions throughout the game, making her mark early with challenge in the opening two minutes which helped to deny Norway an opener.

The result means Serena Wiegman's European champions finish 2022 unbeaten.

Speaking to ITV4 after the game, she praised her team.

"We tried enough to win the game, we did a lot to score that second goal but it didn’t go in," she said.

"That is what we tried against Czech last month. We had players there we just didn’t get it in the back of the net."Wiegman added: "Overall there’s so many things we can take from this game. Getting information, this is all to prepare for the World Cup and it gives us so much information. We saw so many players today and on Friday and that’s a good thing."

