Roisin Gauson has been speaking to commuters in Guernsey.

What would persuade you to ditch your car and walk, cycle, or take public transport?

That is the question we asked motorists in Guernsey on a wet, murky morning (Tuesday 15 November).

The roads are always busy at rush hour, but there is little doubt it is getting worse.

Congestion is now a common site on the island.

We braced the early morning rush with the Better Journey Project, a non-profit organisation encouraging sustainable travel in Guernsey.

They are not anti-car, but Barrie Duerden from the group says they want to "encourage people to consider taking sustainable travel".

"It's for the good of the island, it's for the good of people's health, it's good for their wallets and it's good for the planet of course as well," he added.

Car-pooling is one sustainable mode of transport the group encourages.

However, while we were out, we did our own little survey - out of 176 vehicles, only 25 had more than one person in them, or just 15 percent of cars.

In order to change people's habits on the island, transport analyst, Swati Matti, says it is important to introduce targeted measures.

These could include charging people for using their cars in certain areas, or else encouraging alternative modes of transport.

One idea in Guernsey would be bringing in paid parking, but this has been considered several times and never come into fruition.

But, according to the government, delivering improved transport infrastructure is not just about making the island greener, it is about making life on the island easier.

Environment and Infrastructure Minister, Lindsay De Sausmarez, said: "We all know how much we need housing at the moment, how urgently we need to bring that forward as fast and effectively as possible.

"So really transport is an absolutely fundamental part of that and therefore we have to prioritise it along with housing."

