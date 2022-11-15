Jersey's Christmas lights won't be switched on this week as previously planned.

The Parish of St Helier was due to switch them on this Thursday (17 November) as part of an evening of celebrations to coincide with shops opening later on Thursday nights in the run-up to Christmas.

St Helier's Christmas lights will now be switched on the following week - on Thursday 24 November - instead.

Shops will still remain open later starting this week as previously planned.

Town Centre Manager, Connor Burgher, says high winds and heavy rain forecast for this week mean it was 'impossible' for the event to go ahead as planned:

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly but the safety of all attending and taking part in the switch-on has to come first and I do hope that as many islanders as possible can join us next Thursday instead from 6:30PM at the Millennium Town Park."

A Christmas market in the Royal Square will no longer be included as part of next week's parade - with festivities taking place at the Weighbridge instead.