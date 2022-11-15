Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier will make her debut for England this evening in a friendly against Norway.

The 20-year-old signed for Manchester United over the summer, before being called up to the Lionesses squad earlier this month.

Speaking at the time, she told ITV News she "hadn't stopped smiling" receiving the news, but admitted she was "a little bit nervous".

On Le Tissier making her debut, England manager, Sarina Wiegman, says that "she has followed her for a long time."

She added: "We want to see how she would do in the team and she has done well. I’m excited to see her play today."

The defender has enjoyed a brilliant season so far, scoring twice on her debut for Manchester United.

Moving from Brighton, she broke the record for the most amount of appearances made by a teenager during that time.

She started her youth career at Guernsey's St Martin's A.C., where her dad played semi-professionally.

You can watch the Lionesses' friendly against Norway tonight at 7pm on ITV4.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...