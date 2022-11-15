Guernsey's government has introduced a partial ban on importing some pork products from Europe.

The action stems from fears surrounding African swine fever which is spreading rapidly across the continent.

The disease is found in Africa and Asia and has recently made its way into Europe. It does not affect humans but affects all types of pigs including wild boars, with a very high mortality rate.

What are the new rules introduced by the government?

As of today, it is illegal to bring pork or pork products into the Bailiwick from Europe (excluding the UK), unless it is:

2kg or less for human consumption in the original unopened manufacturers packaging and is clearly health marked;

or 2kg or less of animal feed in an unopened manufacturer-sealed package.

There are no limits on pork or pork products imported commercially, provided that:

it is imported by, or for delivery to, a registered food business in the Bailiwick;

it is in the original unopened manufacturers packaging;

and it is clearly health marked.

Some of the signs of the disease in pigs include fever, loss of appetite and lack of energy.

Other signs include vomiting, discharge from the eyes and nose and laboured breathing and coughing.

David Chamberlain, States Veterinary Officer, said: "African swine fever has no effect on humans but has had a devastating impact on pigs across the world and continues to spread in Europe.

"Therefore, although we appreciate that the introduction of these restrictions will be an inconvenience to some people, it’s important that we do what we can to protect our local 300-plus pig population.

"We are keen to get the message out to travellers and those ordering Christmas hampers through the post, that they will not be able to import large, cured hams.

Similarly, travellers with pets are advised not to return to the islands with large quantities of opened pet feed because it will need to be surrendered at the ports."

