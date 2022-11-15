Two-time Rugby World Cup winner takes training session in Guernsey

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw led a training session with young players from a number of Guernsey schools during his visit on Tuesday 15 November.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner also took questions from the students.

While in Guernsey, he also opened Grant Thornton's new office in St Peter Port.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, McCaw played 148 times for New Zealand, with 110 of those appearances as captain.

Speaking on Tuesday in Guernsey, it is clear he still has a strong passion for the sport.

He said: "The bits that come with rugby, I guess the values and the camaraderie and the kind of common language that you have around the world with people that know about rugby, that's what I love.

"You sort of talk a common language around games and it's always nice to have that in common which is a good thing about the game."

McCaw will no doubt be watching the All Blacks play against England on Saturday.

Both sides have had mixed seasons and could do with a win.

England lost three matches in the Six Nations and started their Autumn Nations Series with a loss against Argentina, although they bounced back with a resounding win against Japan on Saturday.

By their incredibly high standards, New Zealand struggled for form during the Rugby Championship, despite winning it in the end.

Both will be hoping for a win this weekend for a boost of confidence ahead of next year's World Cup in France.