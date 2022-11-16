After-school club closure leaves Jersey parents without childcare

Jersey children will be left without access to after-school clubs after Little Giants ceased operating.

The company provided childcare outside of school hours at Grouville, St Martin, and Trinity schools before it closed.

The government is urging employers to allow affected parents to work from home whilst it works to find an alternative provider.

Many pupils at St Martin's Primary School will be unable to have breakfast at school whilst their parents go to work. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Assistant Childrens' Minister, Deputy Louise Doublet, says she can empathise with parents who now find themselves without childcare:

“Given the very sudden withdrawal of the service, our school staff and officers from CYPES are currently working together to urgently assist with alternative arrangements, so that parents can have access to much-needed after-school support.”

She says the government will be in contact with parents as soon as possible with an update on the support available.