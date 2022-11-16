Play Brightcove video

Maya Le Tissier speaking to ITV Channel's Keilan Webster after the Lionesses' friendly against Norway

England debutant Maya Le Tissier says it was a privilege to make the starting line-up after the Lionesses drew in a friendly against Norway in Spain last night.

The 20-year-old right-back from Guernsey was called up as part of Serena Wiegman's squad, making her international debut.

Maya found out she had made the squad during a training session the night before the match.

She said: "When I found out, I needed to make sure I was prepared so I could do a good job for the team. If I'm prepared then that's all that matters."

Darren Le Tissier, Maya's dad, spoke to ITV Channel in Spain ahead of the match.

Maya's dad, Darren Le Tissier, says it's an "unbelievable" opportunity for the young player.

He said: "To say that she is a Lioness and that she has a senior cap would just be an amazing 2022.

"After the first training session she messaged me saying 'wow, it's just so high level.'

"We're just so excited as a family, and for Maya, as she is."

Maya says having her family watching from the stands was "really special".

She added: "That's why I play football, it's for them to get some good memories and have a good time."

Whilst she was disappointed with the result, Maya is optimistic for the future of the team: "We've got plenty to build on coming into the new year."

The Lionesses have ended their 2022 season undefeated, and Maya says it's a privilege to have played a small part in the team's success.

