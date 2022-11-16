Jersey's Chief Minister sends message of support after Poland missile strike

Jersey's Chief Minister has sent a message of support, after a missile strike in Poland.

Last night, Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people, a senior US intelligence official said.

The Polish government has said two people died on Tuesday, with local media reporting a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a village near the border with Ukraine.

Deputy Kristina Moore said she was 'deeply saddened and concerned' by the news.