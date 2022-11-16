Guernsey politicians will be asked to throw out £24 million plans to extend Alderney's runway and replace its airport building.

The Policy & Resources Committee and the States Trading Supervisory Board - which oversees airport operations in the bailiwick - both asked States Members to back 'Option C+', over alternatives.

But Guernsey Deputy Chris Blin has now lodged an amendment calling for 'Option A' to remain the preferred option - that would see the existing infrastructure refurbished to meet aviation safety standards, but otherwise unchanged.

He says that would mean Alderney Airport remains 'proportionate', but he also wants to see extra work done to enhance the aerodrome, including a new modular terminal building as suggested in the original 'Option B':

"This amendment removes Option C+, construction of a new larger airport to accommodate [larger] aircraft, and replaces it with two alternative Propositions which enable States Members to reaffirm the previous decision to comprehensively repair the existing runway and, if they wish, to authorise additional improvements to future-proof facilities."

Deputy Blin's proposition was seconded by Deputy Carl Meerveld.

The full list of options proposed for Alderney Airport are:

Option A: Improve the condition of the runway to allow current operations to continue

Option B: Improve the condition of the runway but also strengthen it

Option C: Extending the runway to allow larger planes to land at the airport

Option C+: Extending the runway, with a new purpose-built airport terminal building

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...