The Church of England's most senior priests in the Channel Islands have walked the length of the Clarendon Way to mark the end of a centuries-old relationship with the Diocese of Winchester.

In 2019, it was announced that the islands would come under the Diocese of Salisbury after relations broke down following the suspension and reinstatement of the then-Dean of Jersey.

The Channel Islands had been affiliated with the Diocese of Winchester since 1569.

After tackling the 24-mile trek, Reverends Tim Barker and Mike Keirle - the current Deans of Guernsey and Jersey - will be installed as Canons under the diocese in a service at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday 17 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...