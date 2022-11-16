Planning permission has been given to turn a former hotel into a new care facility for people with learning disabilities in Jersey.

Charity Les Amis is now able to begin work transforming the former Hampshire Hotel at Val Plaisant into a residential home.

Whilst £7.5 million has already been raised towards building Maison des Amis, a further £5 million is still needed for work to be completed.

The facility will provide in-house care for people with Down's Syndrome and other learning disabilities who have nursing or special care needs.

It is the first of its kind in the Channel Islands, and will also support islanders with early-onset dementia.

The facility will look like this from Val Plaisant where it is due to be built. Credit: Les Amis

Stewart Mourant MBE from Les Amis says the island "desperately needs" the facility:

"People with learning disabilities are entitled to the very best health care and specialist elderly care but to support our ambitions to provide it, we need to raise significant external financial support."

