Blog: More Jersey rainfall in two weeks than November average

I don't know about you, but it feels as though it has been a very wet November; I have had the umbrella out more often than not.

New stats out from Jersey Met today have confirmed that we have already had above-average rainfall here on the island for the first two weeks of November - 116.8mm in 16 days to be precise.

That exceeds what we'd usually expect for the whole of the month.

The 30-year November average is 116.4mm. This is only the second month this year that Jersey has recorded above-average rainfall, the other month was June 2022, but it was a very small amount.

To date so far this year, we have seen 575.1mm of rain.

It remains to be seen whether we will meet the 30-year annual average by the end of the year - 918.2mm.