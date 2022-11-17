Blog: More Jersey rainfall in two weeks than November average

Jersey Met stats show there has been more rain in the first two weeks of November than the usual monthly average. Credit: PA Images

I don't know about you, but it feels as though it has been a very wet November; I have had the umbrella out more often than not.

New stats out from Jersey Met today have confirmed that we have already had above-average rainfall here on the island for the first two weeks of November - 116.8mm in 16 days to be precise.

That exceeds what we'd usually expect for the whole of the month.

The 30-year November average is 116.4mm. This is only the second month this year that Jersey has recorded above-average rainfall, the other month was June 2022, but it was a very small amount.

To date so far this year, we have seen 575.1mm of rain.

It remains to be seen whether we will meet the 30-year annual average by the end of the year - 918.2mm.