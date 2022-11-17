Islanders are being encouraged to wear their best Guernsey to raise funds for charity.

Wear a Guernsey Day takes place across the island on Thursday (17 November) and an event to mark the day will take place at Guernsey Information Centre.

The jumper is a traditional garment which has been worn by islanders since the early 1800s.

Photo competition categories

Best photo

Salty Sea Dog (traditional/sailor)

Largest Group

Generations

Originally worn by fishermen to combat the cold winds and to keep them warm, the garment has become a symbol of the island.

The event is hosted by Guernsey Woollens and Le Tricoteur and runs from 10am to 4pm.

