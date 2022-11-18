The Deans of Guernsey and Jersey have been admitted to the Salisbury Cathedral's College of Canons in a service on Thursday night (17 November).

Jersey's Dean, The Very Rev. Mike Keirle, and his Guernsey colleague, The Very Rev. Tim Barker, were welcomed into the cathedral as non-residentiary canons.

The Deans walked from Winchester Cathedral to Salisbury Cathedral earlier this week to mark the change in diocese.

It comes after a long-running dispute and a breakdown in relations between the Church of England in the Channel Islands and the Diocese of Winchester, which they had been affiliated with for nearly 500 years.

The change of affiliation to Salisbury follows recommendations made by the Archbishop’s Commission in October 2019.

During Thursday's service, the Bishop of Salisbury - The Right Rev. Stephen Lake - formally welcomed the deans. It was attended by both islands' Lieutenant-Governors, as well as Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore.

The Bishop said: "This is an important symbolic moment, giving a visual identity to the new and happy relationship between the diocese and the Bailiwicks, set within the cathedral church we share.

"Mike and Tim are already valued colleagues, and it was a pleasure putting them in their place!"

The Bishop of Salisbury, the Very Rev. Stephen Lake, during Thursday's service Credit: Salisbury Cathedral

The Dean of Salisbury, Very Rev. Nicholas Papadopulos said: "I look forward to building on the new relationship between the two Deaneries and the Cathedral now that they have become part of the Cathedral’s extended family of senior clergy and laity.

"We already have a strong relationship with both islands and this will cement it further."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...