Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after vehicles passing by Les Varendes were pelted with mud and dirt by a group of teens.

It happened at ar ound 7:30pm on Saturday 12 November around Rectory Hill and Rue Des Varandes in Castel.

Officers say they are looking to speak to anybody who saw the group or has dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guernsey Police on 01481 222222.