A Jersey homelessness charity says it has seen a 65% jump in men seeking its services over the past two years.

Sanctuary Trust has recently had to open a third facility on the island to cope with increasing demand.

It says it has had to turn away 25 men this year as it could not find space to accommodate them.

As the number of islanders facing homelessness rises, the charity is set to hold its 'sleep out' event, to raise awareness about the issue, from 8pm on Friday 18 November until 6am the following day.

More than £30,000 has been raised by the charity which has held the event for the last four years.

It says the sleep out is about "recognising, not replicating" how it feels to be homeless during the winter months.

"We are very clear that our Sleep Out is nothing like the reality of being homeless; it is an act of solidarity which raises awareness and funds," said the charity's chair, Frank Walker.

"It won't be the most comfortable night islanders will spend, but only by experiencing it will they understand, to some small degree, the hardship and uncertainty of not having a roof over their heads.

"They will also raise much-needed funding so that Sanctuary can continue to operate and support men in crisis."

Sarah Tumelty, General Manager, added: "Since the beginning of this year, we have sadly had to turn away more than 25 men because our accommodation at Sanctuary House has been full.

"The fact that we are seeing such numbers is indicative of the growing problem we have here in Jersey.

"We hope this year, as we enter an increasingly challenging period with the cost of living and housing crisis, that more islanders will show their support for our Sleep Out and spend just one night out in the cold so others don’t have to."

Organisers say that participants need to take a sleeping bag, a piece of cardboard to lie on, a pillow, warm clothes and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Hot food and drinks are provided, as well as breakfast.

