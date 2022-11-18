More than half of Jersey adults are overweight or obese, according to government statistics.

The island's Public Health department found 57% of men and 43% of women have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or more, with one in five adults thought to be at 'very high' risk of cardiovascular problems.

BMI is a measure that uses your height and weight to work out if your weight is healthy. For most adults, an ideal BMI is in the 18.5 to 24.9 range.

Jersey's government has published its 2021 obesity profile, bringing together information on islanders' weight, diet and physical activity.

1 in 4 Overweight Reception age children

1 in 3 Overweight/obese Year 6 children

1 in 2 Overweight/obese adults

Nearly half of adults in Jersey (48%) do not get enough physical activity, while two thirds of over-18s do not eat the recommended amount of fruit or vegetables as part of their diet.

The islands' GPs report that 9,380 patients are clinically obese.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...