Rental properties in Jersey could be regulated to ensure they meet minimum standards, if a future proposition from the Environment Minister is approved.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf says he plans on proposing a new licensing scheme early in the new year, aiming to make sure tenants have a decent standard of accommodation.

If it comes into effect, landlords would require a licence to rent out their properties - with government officials able to withhold or withdraw licences if the homes are found to be unsafe.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf, Jersey's Environment Minister

Deputy Renouf's predecessor, Deputy John Young, lodged a similar proposition last year - which lost by a single vote.

Before she became Chief Minister, then-Senator Kristina Moore called for the island's existing Rent Safe Scheme to be made mandatory, meaning all properties would be inspected and given a star rating.

Only around 2,000 of some 20,000 rental properties in Jersey signed up as it is currently voluntary.

Deputy Renouf says there is a "significant problem with unsafe and squalid" properties which cannot be allowed to continue:

"Poor quality housing has knock-on effects in terms of physical and mental health, educational attainment and general life chances and opportunities.

"I look forward to working with the Jersey Landlords Association and other stakeholders to help develop the proposition in more detail."