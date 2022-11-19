Father Christmas arrives in Guernsey for 'starring' role

Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson took a trip up the tree with Father Christmas

A very special guest with a very special job visited Guernsey on Saturday.

Father Christmas arrived early in St Peter Port to place the star at the top of the Tree of Joy.

This marks the start of a campaign to provide Christmas presents for children who wouldn't otherwise get one.

More than 500 children in Guernsey benefit from the scheme, which sees members of the public donate specifically requested presents.

This is the 28th Tree of Joy campaign, organised by the Rotary Club of Guernsey.

The tree is 32m high, making it the highest light tree in Europe.

Its lights will be switched on at 6pm on Thursday 24 November.

The main Christmas lights in St Peter Port will be switched on next Saturday 26 November at 5pm.