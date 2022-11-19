Guernsey's Covid autumn booster programme to end in December

Eligible islanders in Guernsey have until 21 December to have their Covid autumn booster.

Those entitled to a vaccine include people over 50, frontline health workers, and anyone who is clinically at risk.

A full list is on the government website.

Anyone eligible but yet to receive an invite will be sent a letter between now and the end of the month.

This gives them around four weeks to make an appointment before the programme ends.

If Covid or another illness stops someone from getting the jab before that date, temporary clinics will cater for them in the new year.

Over 15,000 vaccines have been provided during the Covid autumn booster programme so far.

The latest figures show there are 124 active cases of the disease on the island.

However, due to the number of cases in Guernsey dropping, people in hospitals no longer have to wear masks at the hospital or vaccination centre.