Over £30,000 raised to help homeless men in Jersey

Nearly 100 islanders braved the cold on Friday to sleep out for charity.

Using cardboard and sleeping bags to stay warm, they beat the previous record to raise over £30,000 for the Sanctuary Trust.

It says the number of people experiencing homelessness is rising on the island, with the cost of living crisis leading to a higher demand for its services.

The charity calls the act of sleeping out "an act of solidarity which raises awareness and funds."

So far this year, the Sanctuary Trust has had to turn away more than 25 men because its accommodation was full.

And over the last two years, there has been a 65% increase in the number of men seeking its services.

The charity's General Manager, Sarah Tumelty, said "it's really important that people put themselves in the shoes of those that are less fortunate.

On the fact that nearly 100 people turned out to sleep out, she added that it "shows that we do have a great community in the island."