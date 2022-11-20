Memorial unveiled remembering four islanders who died escaping Occupation

Play Brightcove video

A memorial stone remembering four islanders who died trying to escape from Jersey during the Occupation has been unveiled in St John.

They were husband and wife, Ronnie and Madeleine Bisson, and Andr é Gorvel and Roy Luciennes.

They were all between the ages of 19 and 22 when they drowned on 13 November 1944.

The weather that evening was reportedly cold and windy, meaning the sea was choppy and dangerous.

Not too long after, the bodies of Ronald and Andr é were found in La Saline Bay, and that of Roy was spotted in Giffard Bay.

Sadly, Madeleine was not found until 6 December in St Ouen, when her body was so unrecognisable that she had to be identified by her wedding ring which bore her and her husband's initials.

Ronnie Bisson (middle) drowned on 13 November 1944. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Family members came from all over the world to attend the ceremony.

Andy Siouville lives in America now, but said his uncle Ronnie is still fondly remembered.

"Every time the family got together around the table, they were always talking about Ronnie and how he married and how there was love involved and how they decided to escape the island and it is just really special."

Closer to home, Ronnie's brother, Peter Bisson, still remembers the day he came home to say he was planning his escape.

There were also a number of politicians at the event.

Constable Andy Jehan said it was a reminder that we should " remember and actually learn from past events."

"We see troubles at the moment and people are fleeing from their countries and these were four local people who were trying to flee from the Occupation," he added.

A minute's silence was held as a mark of respect.