Speech and language centre refurbished to make it 'welcoming' for children

The speech and language therapy rooms at Les Marais Centre in Guernsey have been refurbished to make them more welcoming for children.

The centre now has a wall graphic explaining the communication tree, and colourful artwork featuring different animals painted on the walls.

It is hoped the changes will make the space more engaging for the people that use its services.

Children all of ages attend Les Marais Centre to get help with their communication and language skills.

A speech and language therapist at the centre, Sally Peacock, welcomed the upgrade, calling the previous rooms "clinical."

She said it is important for children that the space is a "friendly, fun place" because otherwise "they're not going to communicate."

"It was just really important for us to try and get it to be a calm, happy atmosphere, which it certainly has had that effect," she added.