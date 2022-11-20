Wires and power supplies behind St Peter Port's lights to be repaired

The St Peter Port Christmas Lights Charity has launched a campaign to repair the infrastructure that maintains the town's festive lights every year.

This includes restoring the wires, fixings and power supplies across the town.

It says the changes are needed to ensure the display continues to be safe into the future.

The project should be finished within three to five years - some work has already been done on Mill Street.

The charity says the upgrades could cost up to £25,000 in total, but it is currently looking to raise a minimum of £10,000 for next year.